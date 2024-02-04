Melissa Klug He went all out when celebrating his 40th birthday with a tremendous party. Through her social networks, Jesús Barco's ex-partner shared various moments of this event, in which no expenses were spared and was organized by Raúl Marquina, ex-partner of the popular 'Blanca de Chucuito' and father of her eldest daughter, Gianella Marquina Klug. In the midst of this celebration, this businessman dedicated some emotional words to the mother of his heiress and she did not hesitate to respond.

What did Raúl Marquina do at Melissa Klug's birthday party?

Raul Marquina He showed through his Instagram account how he organized his ex-partner's 40th birthday party. Melissa Klugwhich took place last Saturday, February 4.

Along these lines, it was learned that Marquina took care of the little stage, LED screens, lights and sound equipment for the presentation of the four salsa groups that sang at the Klug party.

Melissa Klug thanked Raúl Maquina for his support in organizing her birthday party. Photo: Instagram/Melissa Klug

What did Raúl Marquina say to Melissa Klug after organizing her birthday?

Raul Marquina He also took the opportunity to dedicate some emotional words to his ex-partner Melissa Klug. “Happy birthday, mother of my daughter, you know you can always count on me, have a great time,” wrote the businessman. Given this, the popular 'Blanca de Chucuito' did not hesitate to respond: “I know, thank you, my daughter's father.”.

What was Melissa Klug's party like and what entertainment figures attended?

The 'Blanca de Chucuito' did not spare any expenses for her tremendous birthday party: there was a large decoration of silver balloons, an illuminated sign with the number 40, an LED screen with Melissa's name, an open bar for guests to order the cocktails of their choice, a large cake of three floors and four salsa groups.

Along these lines, Barrio Fino, Karimbo ya Conquistar, Tania Pantoja and her orchestra, and Los Charangueros made the popular 'Blanca de Chucuito' and her guests dance.

Melissa Lobaton; Gianella Marquina Adriano Farfán; Evelyn Vela; Liliana Castro Mannarelli; Samahara Lobatón; her daughter; and his partner, Bryan Torres, were present at this event. It should be noted that the great absentee was Jesús Barco.

What message did Jesús Barco dedicate to Melissa Klug on her birthday?

Football player Jesus Boat took advantage of the birthday Melissa Klug to send you an emotional message on social networks. Let us remember that the businesswoman announced the end of her relationship with the father of her last daughter and he would be seeking reconciliation.

“Happy birthday to you, you deserve the whole world, I tell you that today you enjoy your day as you only know how to do, I wish you many more years of life and good health so that you continue to pay attention as you do with my daughter, Thank you for giving me the most beautiful gift of my life, and may God fill you with many blessings… Thank you for everything, beautiful”wrote the sportsman.