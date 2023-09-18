Melissa Klug celebrated in style the baby shower of the baby he is expecting with Jesus Boat. After being a few weeks away from meeting her sixth daughter, who will be named Cayetana, the one nicknamed ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ was encouraged to celebrate the soon coming of her girl with a big party attended by friends and family of the couple. Without a doubt, the future parents decided to go all out and the person who helped them was the businesswoman’s ex-partner, Raul Marquina.

What did Raúl Marquina do at Melissa Klug’s baby shower?

Gianella Marquinadaughter of Melissa Klug, revealed through her social networks that her father and her mother’s ex-partner, Raul Marquinaorganized the baby shower for the baby the businesswoman is expecting with Jesús Barcos.

In this regard, Gianella announced that Raúl Marquina was in charge of the stage, screens, sound equipment and lights for the presentation of Karimbo ya Conquistar, a group that delighted the guests of the ‘Blanca de Chucuito’.

Gianella Marquina announced that her father was in charge of several aspects of Melissa Klug's baby shower. Photo: Instagram/Gianella Marquina

“Everything made by my daddy”, wrote Melissa Klug’s first-born daughter on her official Instagram account. It should be noted that Raúl Marquina was also a guest at this baby shower. In that sense, the businessman took several photographs with Melissa’s friends, such as Evelyn Vela, and did not hesitate to publish them on his social networks.

Raúl Marquina took several photos with Melissa Klug’s friends. Photo: Instagram/Raúl Marquina

What did Jesús Barco say to Melissa Klug at her baby shower?

Jesus Boat and Melissa Klug They are very excited after waiting for the arrival of their first daughter together. During his baby shower, the athlete dedicated some emotional words to the mother of his baby, who will be born in the coming weeks.

“Be the great mother and woman you are. I hope this continues to go well, continues to go in the best way and to be able to form the family we have been planning. I love you,” said the 26-year-old soccer player in front of everyone present.