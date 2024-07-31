Raul Magana confessed on the program Vivalavi how hard it was to work with Mariana Echeverria in the program Is it fairbecause he claims that he always treated the staff very badly, but he also stressed that the host always spoke badly of him without knowing why, which caused many problems.

In accordance with Raul Magana He only defended himself from what Mariana Echeverría said in The House of the Famous Mexico 2where the host accuses him of having power in the past and that it was also his fault that she was fired, so the actor has already defended himself by assuring her how she was.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

If you check the video you can see how Raul Tomorrow He defends what he said Mariana Echeverria and assures that what the host said is a lie, since her departure from Is it fair It is due to the attitude that she carried in addition to her mistreatment which generated more controversy for the member of The House of the Famous Mexico 2.

Raul Magaña confesses that Mariana Echeverría was very hateful

“I never fought, my conflict was professional. But suddenly he treated the dancers very badly (…) he did treat them badly back then,” said Raúl Magaña, where he lashed out against Mariana, who has been filled with much controversy for her way of playing in LCDLFM 2.

“This house project either sinks you or pushes you and it’s unfortunate how it’s burying more than 6 people, incredibly. If they have family that they care about, they would already be looking to get them out before they screw things up any more,” “How many years had to pass to do justice to @raulmaganamx? It’s divine justice because she’s an unbearable woman,” the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that Mariana has made it clear that things between her and the rest of her teammates are nothing personal, as it is just strategy, although Internet users say that her way of playing is not at all fair.