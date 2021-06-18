Chivas has had an obviously failed market, the economic situation of the Sacred Rebaño is still worse than expected and there is no possibility that the Verde Valle team will buy new players, they have not even found a way to get a loan, a model that They searched with Rodolfo Pizarro and that evidently failed.
The request of Víctor Manuel Vucetich where he indicates that he expects one to two footballers for reinforcements, seems almost impossible to achieve, everything indicates that the squad will remain as it is and there are more options to suffer casualties before signing footballers, except for one exception It is about Raúl ‘Dedos’ López, who could return to Chivas for next season.
López, who at the moment is as a free agent, has been offered to have a new opportunity in Chivas, mainly before Vucetich’s search for a new right back, however, with everything and that he would arrive for free, in Verde Valle they condition the return of the ‘Dedos’ to the departure of José Madueña, who despite not having the least amount for the coaching staff and being on the transferable list, has not found an accommodation, a fact that for the moment slows down the return of Raúl.
Leave a Reply