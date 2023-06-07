Raúl Jiménez has lived his worst season in Europe. The reality is that nothing has gone well for the forward, neither within Wolverhampton, where he scored the very poor number of two goals in all competitions, nor within the Mexican team, where he was harshly judged for being in the World Cup. Despite the fact that his state of health was poor, something that was noticed on the field, since the minutes that he has added with El Tri his contribution is reduced to nothing.
At the moment, Raúl works under the command of Cocca to face two friendlies with El Tri, and after that he will report to the people of the herd to discuss his future, because although Jiménez has a one-year contract, the reality is that the club He does not have him and staying would sign another cycle sitting on the Wolverhampton bench. One of the possible destinations of the ‘9’ is Saudi Arabia, according to information Aztec Sports.
The source points out that people around Raúl have reported that the striker is in the crosshairs of the billionaire and very fashionable football in the Middle East. At the moment it is not entirely clear which team wants to sign him, it is known that they are willing to greatly improve their current salary of 6 million dollars, something that no one else in the world can or wants, because even within America, Thinking about the possible return of the striker, he would have to accept a huge salary reduction.
