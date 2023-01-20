The future of Raúl Jiménez has been up in the air since the end of the World Cup. Sources affirmed that the national forward did not fill the eye of Julen Lopetegui, who was not satisfied with his presence in Qatar 2022. Once the ‘Wolf’ returned to activity with the English team, he had complications to add minutes, however He has achieved it as a starter in Cup tournaments and as a substitute in the Premier League.
Despite the fact that his physical condition has improved considerably, the reality is that the Mexican’s goalscoring average does not end up improving and now that the team is only valid in one competition, it is possible that his minutes of play will be reduced. That is why it was valued that the ‘9’ could leave the English team in the following days, since he had an offer on the table from Besiktas of Turkey. However, Raúl wants to continue in the best league on the planet and has declined the proposal.
The ‘Wolf’ has thanked the Turkish squad, but has chosen to continue at least 6 more months within Wolverhampton, as he considers himself in a position to peel ownership until the end of the course, a fact that has led him to define its continuity. That being the case, the black and white team has ruled out the arrival of the Mexican with a single blow and has closed the signing of the Cameroonian legend Vincent Aboubakar, who joins as a free agent after being cut by Al-Nassr.
