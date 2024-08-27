London, England.- Mexican striker Raúl Jiménez scored his first goal of the new season for Fulham, who beat Birmingham 2-0 in the League Cup.

Raúl, in typical home style, scored from the penalty spot in the 10th minute at St. Andrew’s Stadium, after fooling opposing goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.

Birmingham, a League One team, received the 2-0 win from the feet of young Jay Stansfield, who until a couple of months ago was part of the modest team, on loan from Fulham. Jiménez jumped into the starting 11 of the Portuguese coach Marco Silva and had a good performance both offensively with his goal, and defensively serving as the first obstacle for the rivals, as well as sacrificing himself when his team needed it.

In the 56th minute he suffered a hard blow to the face that set off alarm bells for the medical team; after being treated, he returned to the field.

Shortly before the final whistle, the Mexican received the captain’s armband of the London team, completing the 90 minutes of the match. With this, Raúl Jiménez maintains a streak of scoring at least one goal each season in the European journey that began with Atlético de Madrid in the 2014-15 season. In addition, the Americanista youth player could be called up by Javier Aguirre to return to the Mexican National Team, which will have friendly matches against New Zealand and Canada.