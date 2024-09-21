Mexico City.- Raúl Jiménez scored for Fulham for the second consecutive Premier League home game.

The Mexican opened the scoring in his team’s 3-1 victory over Newcastle United at Craven Cottage on Matchday 5 of the 2024-25 season five minutes into the match after Adama Traoré sent him a ball that Jiménez controlled with his chest and on the half-turn he put the low shot to put Fulham ahead.

Raul also scored in the previous home game against West Ham and his first goal came in the EFL Cup second round win over Birmingham. Emile Smith Rowe got the second goal in the 22nd minute and Reiss Nelson finished off the job in the 92nd minute despite Harvey Barnes’ goal in the 46th minute to take Fulham into eighth place with eight points.

In their next matches, Fulham will have to visit Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.

STARTING PLAYERS IN THEIR TEAMS

Edson Álvarez started the Mexicans’ action in the English league, but West Ham was beaten 3-0 by Chelsea at the London Stadium and the tricolor only played 54 minutes, as he was cautioned at the start of the second half. Julián Araujo was also a starter and played 70 minutes in AFC Bournemouth’s 3-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.