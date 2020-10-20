It had to be in the second half and it had to be almost always, Raúl Jiménez, who already has three goals this season and the last of them has given three points of tremendous value: against Leeds at Elland Road and after having endured the onslaught of the Bielsa team throughout the first leg of the match. Wolverhampton held on, threatened the counterattack and 20 minutes from the end their scorer appeared, he was outlining towards the front of the area and, with a bit of luck, the Mexican unleashed a shot that bounced off Kalvin Phillips and entered the Meslier goal tame , which had been splendid all night. An award for the competitiveness of the Wolves.

Those of Nuno Espírito Santo take a much needed step forward. Their two defeats this season had left them behind in their goals of returning to European competitions, but the goal from their top scorer (17 goals last season) allows them to reach 6th position in the Premier League, while the Leeds is left with seven points out of 15 possible (two wins, one draw, two losses). The locals dominated with authority the first half reaching possession records of up to 70% but Bamford, who started with Rodrigo behind, did not hit the clearest opportunities that were presented to him.

Wolverhampton reacted after the break and turned the scene around until they achieved the decisive goal. Before Raúl Jiménez made it 0-1, Saiss had a goal disallowed for a prior offside on the same play. Adama entered the second half, as did Pablo Hernández on the other side with the aim of reaching a draw that never came.