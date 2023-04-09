This weekend Raúl Jiménez drew attention for his absence. The Mexican, who had not added minutes the previous day with Wolverhampton, was not included in Julien Lopetegui’s squad for the duel in which the team beat Chelsea. With this he got oxygen thinking about staying in the Premier League, a mission that everything indicates that the Spanish coach has to sign successfully.
However, almost immediately the idea that Jiménez was out of the match due to some physical problem was ruled out. It was all because of the club’s coaching staff and once the match was over, Lopetegui himself clarified the reasons why he decided to discard the striker from the Mexican National Team to face the London team.
Julen has been clear and forceful in his words: Jiménez was left out of the team because he considered it so. The Spanish coach affirmed that he has the option of summoning 20 footballers for each match day by day and his intention is clear: ”always take into account the men who are in better conditions”. In other words, from Lopetegui’s point of view, Raúl is not fit. Though he didn’t say if physical or technical were even part of the considered group, at least not for this week. The scenario is not positive for the ‘9’, his goal average is poor and every day that he passes everything indicates that he will leave the team in the summer.
