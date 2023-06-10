Mexico.- Raul Jimenezstriker for English Wolverhampton, underwent surgery for groin pain and will cause withdrawal for the friendly match of the Mexican soccer team against Cameroon which will be played this Saturday at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego (USA).

“The discomfort did not prevent him from playing, but it caused him pain. After going to a medical examination, he was recommended to carry out the procedure, which was consented to by the player, approved by the club to which he belongs and supported by the Mexican national team,” the Mexican Football Federation reported this Friday in a note. press.

Jiménez will remain in the concentration of Mexico until Sunday, but without playing the duel against the Cameroonians.

This injury was prevented Jiménez from being at his highest level in the last World Cup in Qatar 2022in which he made a substitution in the three games that the Mexicans played in the group stage and in which he did not score goals.

The attacker was the best player in Mexico until in November 2020 fractured his skull in a match between Wolverhampton and Arsenal, colliding with Brazilian defender David Luiz.

This caused him to be off the courts for several months and even his career was threatened.

Despite this, the Argentine Gerardo MartinoMexico coach in the Qatar process, kept him as a fixture in his calls once he overcame the skull fracture and took him to the World Cup.

The Argentinian Diego Coccareplacement for Martino, considered Jiménez for the first time in the call for the friendly matches last Wednesday against Guatemala and Cameroon this Saturday, but left him out of the summer tournaments, the semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League and the Gold Cup.

Jiménez captained Mexico against Guatemala and scored one of the two goals, after which he was praised by Cocca.

“We gave Raúl the captaincy and we put him to play because we want to get it back“said the strategist at the end of the duel against the Central Americans.