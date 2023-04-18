The front Raul Alonso Jimenez nothing is going well in the whole wolverhampton. After having been a figure in past seasons, after his injury nothing was the same again, so much so that the strategist no longer considers him even to go to the bench.
Everything seems to indicate that the attacker and Mexican team is living his last days as an element of Wolves, and in Mexico his name has begun to sound in the America team. Although he has now been nominated to reach another squad.
Journalist Juan Carlos Zuniga of w sportspointed out through his Twitter account that Chivas needs to go to “rescue” the native of Tepeji del Río, since the level of the footballer is currently not able to compete with America.
“CHIVAS must go for Raúl Jiménez, the Mexican is erased from the Wolves and he is the striker that the herd needs so much. Today I don’t see him playing for América, with Henry’s level it is enough and I doubt that the eagles want to spend”he wrote in the tweet.
Although the reaction from the users was immediate, and they detailed that it would be like the reality that Diego Lainez currently lives with Tigres, where he arrived as a bomb signing and has not been able to add to the feline squad.
Some others explained that it is better to give the opportunity to young homegrown players who want to stand out in national soccer.
Undoubtedly, a harsh reality that currently faces Raul Jimenezwho for the second consecutive game did not even go to the substitute bench.
