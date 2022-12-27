The present of Raúl Jiménez is not promising at all. The Mexican lives difficult hours in Wolverhampton after the arrival of Julien Lopetegui on the bench, who did not see anything positive that the Mexican striker attended the world cup with the Mexican National Team without being in a sporting condition to play, a decision that is currently pending. passing an expensive bill to the man formed in the nest of Coapa.
Right now the future of the Mexican within the club in which he has become a legend is in limbo, his sporting level has made him lower his goal percentage considerably, thus, for Lopetegui at the moment Jiménez is a substitute behind the A veteran of a thousand battles, Diego Costa, as if that were not enough, the team with the need to get out of relegation will continue to move into the winter market and its first reinforcement is another striker that will further stall Raúl’s continuity.
Julién wanted a different forward center profile, for this reason the club has closed the arrival of Matheus Cunha, a Brazilian with many goal and assist conditions that Simeone did not take advantage of. In the same way, it must be remembered that Sasa Kalajdzic, the forward that the club signed in the summer to compete with Jiménez, is in the final months of his recovery after a serious knee injury, which will increase the competition for the Mexican, who could go from third forward to fourth. The options to exit grow as the competition increases.
