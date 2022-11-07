This Monday the Mexican team began its second week of training in Girona, Spain, prior to the last two friendly matches ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. And the good news is that the striker Raul Alonso Jimenez He joined the preparatory concentration for the World Cup.
The Wolves striker arrived in Girona last Sunday to report to the Tricolor and report to coach Gerardo Martino.
The attacker had his first training session with the Aztec team, where he was bandaged before entering the field to start warm-up exercises, giving way to stretching exercises. In addition, Jiménez also touched the ball, something that had not been seen since the pubalgia that he suffered.
Also, the interim coach of the wolverhamptonSteve Davies explained that Raúl Alonso is progressing after the discomfort that afflicted him a few days ago. ‘He did them one by one, so I talked to him. The doctor said that he is making progress and it is good to see him moving well. It looks good this momentshared.
On the other hand, at the time the attacker asserted that, if he did not feel full, he himself would step aside to leave his place for another colleague.
‘Yes, I’ve thought about it (missing the World Cup). If I’m not, I’m not; I want to be honest with myself. If I don’t feel good, I step aside. If I don’t feel up to it, I’ve come this far, and I wish you all the luck. If I feel I can, I’ll be there’stated for ESPN.
If this improvement continues, it is expected that he will be one of those summoned for the Qatar World Cup, while the sacrificed would be the striker Santiago Giménez.
