The passage of Raúl Jiménez has gone from more to much less, this is the result of that terrible skull fracture he suffered after a clash with David Luiz. The Mexican spent more than 6 months inactive because even his life was at risk and his return to the court was gradual and careful, to the point that today he plays with a headband.
After playing practically the entire season, Raúl has not been able to show that level that led him to be considered one of the best strikers in the Premier League and therefore on the planet, a situation that they are aware of in Wolverhampton and that could cause the exit of the national team.
British press affirms that after scoring only 6 goals in all competitions throughout the cycle, the Wolves could sell Jiménez, for a price 3 times lower than what they paid for him at the time, only 15 million pounds, as they consider that Raúl will not return to his best level and they consider that it is time to let him go. His agent, Jorge Mendes, would be aware of the situation and would already be looking for an accommodation for him, specifically in Spain.
