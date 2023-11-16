The Mexican National Team is playing on this FIFA date for its place in the next Copa América, which will be played in the United States in 2024. El Tri will have a couple of round-trip duels against Honduras, first as a visitor and later in the Azteca Stadium field to define the ticket, in these matches, Jaime Lozano is expected to respect the basis of the last matches and make few modifications within his scheme.
As has become a custom, the debate about who should be Tri’s star forward is open. Based on sporting merits, Santiago Giménez should be Lozano’s untouchable, however, Jaime has other plans for the national team, because according to information from Carlos Rodrigo Hernández of Fox Sports, today it is not the Feyenoord star who is shaping up to the eleven against Honduras, but rather his namesake, Raúl Jiménez.
The source points out that the work done so far this week and the conditions of the rival mean that for ‘Jimmy’ today the Fulham striker is winning the race at least for the first leg in Santiago. Remember that on the last FIFA date, Raúl was a starter in the first match against Ghana, while Giménez took his place in the eleven against Germany, it seems that this model can be repeated, the one trained in America started on the visit, the one trained in Cruz Azul starts next Tuesday on the Azteca Stadium field.
