Elche still does not have proof of the sanction that Raúl Guti will have to comply with for the red card that he saw last Friday at the Reale Arena in San Sebastián. The Competition Committee has not met, or at least has not released its verdict, and the Club wait for the communication before 2:00 p.m. to be able to make the appropriate allegations.

Once Competition confirms the punishment to Guti, Elche will appeal to formulate its observations and try that the footballer can be present at the meeting this afternoon. Something that seems very difficult, but what the group from Elche will try by all means since it understands that the red that Zaragoza saw was unfair because, although there is contact, at no time does the footballer step on the rival player voluntarily or with the intention of hurting him.

Given the urgency of the situation and the short time until the meeting, which will be played from 8:00 p.m. Elche is willing to request the precautionary suspension of the sanction if the appeal does not enter At the heart of the matter, since if the punishment is confirmed and if the player is not present this Tuesday at the Martínez Valero, the damage would be irreparable because there would be no turning back once the midfielder has completed his penalty game.

Fran Escribá explained this Monday, in the Elche-Alavés preview, that “Raúl Guti is expelled, but they have not confirmed his sanction.” “If there is the option of appealing or requesting the precautionary measure, we are going to do it; but a week-long day like this always complicates resolutions and appeals. “” If Raúl Guti is not here, we will have another player waiting for him to join the team for the next weekend, “he added.

The Elche-Real Sociedad referee, the Cantabrian Adrián Cordero Vega, reflected in the minutes that Raúl Guti was expelled, in the 10th minute, for “contesting a ball with the foot in the form of an iron striking the leg of an opponent with use of excessive force”. Guti will be at the activation session this noon that will take place at the Martínez Valero stadium, starting at 12:00 hours, and then he will concentrate at the Hotel Milenio in the pre-match, waiting to know what happens with his sanction . Escribá has summoned the entire staff to make pineapple.

Guti’s case is very similar to the one that took place on matchday 15 in the match against Osasuna. The central Aridane had been expelled in the previous meeting and the Navarrese appealed to Competition that sanction. The resolution was known at 5:12 p.m., 18 minutes before the meeting between Osasuna and Elche will begin. The rojillos could not finally count on the footballer.