Real Sociedad-Elche had controversy as soon as it started. Ten minutes into the game and after VAR review, Cordero Vega decided to expel Raúl Guti with a direct red card due to a reckless as well as involuntary entry on Gorosabel. In the first instance, the referee only showed him yellow cardboard, but finally, and after seeing the play on the screen, he rectified his original decision and harshly punished the Elche footballer.

The truth is that the screenshot leaves no doubt that the action is considerably dangerous. However, it is not the same to see the action live. Guti goes to the ball and by dragging his foot, he ends up nailing Gorosabel’s studs. Dangerous, yes, but totally involuntary. That is precisely the massive protest of the Elche footballers, who saw in that warning how many options were going to get points from the Reale Arena in search of permanence in the First Division.

Fortunately, the impact of the studs on Gorosabel’s leg had no consequences on the health of the Real footballer. He writhed on the ground for a few seconds and was able to continue without further ado. Raúl Guti was on his way to the changing rooms, something that ignited his own. Verdú, Fidel and Gazzaniga also saw yellow for their protests.