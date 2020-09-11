Raúl Guti has already numbered his days at Actual Zaragoza and, apart from an surprising final minute twist, his vacation spot will probably be Almería, which has submitted a closing supply in writing of 4.5 million euros mounted, with the potential for arriving to six – the determine during which the Aragonese membership has assessed the footballer – relying on the variety of video games performed and the potential promotion to the First Division. For his half, Guti is obtainable a five-year contract with a beginning wage of 750,000 euros gross, virtually 4 instances greater than what he would earn this season at Zaragoza.

Zaragoza has not but given the ultimate approval to the switch, however every part signifies that the settlement will probably be produced shortly as quickly as some fringes are resolved. The one who does have every part agreed is Raúl Guti, whose consultant, Gaizka Toquero, has been negotiating with Éibar and Levante, golf equipment that don’t even come near the Almería switch proposal. And since Zaragoza urgently must promote to stability their accounts, every part is already underway for the Aragonese midfielder to proceed his profession on the Mediterranean Video games stadium.

Guti, 23, has a contract with Actual Zaragoza till 2023 and a termination clause of 10 million euros.