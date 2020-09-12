The switch of Raúl Guti to Almería shouldn’t be but official, however it’s closed within the absence of the Aragonese footballer passing a medical examination and signing his new contract with the Andalusian membership. One final step that can most likely happen on Monday. The proof that every little thing is already agreed is that Guti won’t take part this afternoon in Actual Zaragoza’s first preseason pleasant towards Getafe at La Romareda.

The supply of Almería is 4.5 million euros of mounted, with the opportunity of reaching or exceeding 6 – the determine wherein the Aragonese membership has assessed the footballer -, relying on the variety of video games performed and the doable promotion to First Division. For his half, Guti is obtainable a five-year contract with a beginning wage of 750,000 euros gross, nearly 4 instances greater than what he would earn this season at Zaragoza.

Gaizka Toquero, Guti’s consultant, has additionally been negotiating with Éibar and Levante, golf equipment that don’t even come near the Almería switch proposal. And since Zaragoza urgently must promote to stability its accounts, every little thing is already on monitor for the 23-year-old Aragonese midfielder to proceed his profession on the Juegos Mediterráneos stadium.