The future of Raul Gudiño is uncertain and it is that he has not renewed his contract with Chivas just weeks after being released. Even to pressure the goalkeeper he was benched early in the season while his place was taken by Miguel Jimenez. It was not until the game against Toluca last weekend that Gudiño returned to the starting lineup due to a muscular discomfort that Miguel Jimenez presented.
Gudiño’s participation in his return to the Chivas goal was good and although they ended up tying the match in the last minutes, the goalkeeper could not have done more.
After the great game he gave and knowing that it could be his last since he was only returned to the starting lineup solely due to an annoyance from the current starting goalkeeper, Gudiño posted an apparently dismissal message on his social networks in which he thanked the fans and mentioned that he defended the shield until the last day and closing with a photo saying goodbye,
It would undoubtedly be another sensitive loss for the rojiblanco team since Raul Gudiño is a young goalkeeper with a great future ahead of him who, like Alexis Vega, got out of hand and both will leave the team.
#Raúl #Gudiño #goodbye #Chivas #social #networks
Leave a Reply