Raúl Gudiño left Chivas through the back door last summer market. The Mexican goalkeeper did not reach any type of renewal agreement with the Verde Valle team and after a couple of very hard meetings with the then Sports Director of the Guadalajara team, Ricardo Peláez, the bomb exploded and even with several days to go Before the tournament closed formally, the former Porto goalkeeper had already announced his departure.
Thus, Raúl found a place within the MLS, where he signed a short-term contract with Atlanta United, who offered him a signature for the rest of the season and a renewal subject to the Mexican’s performance, which will not come. Well, Gudiño did not agree to the board of directors of the United States club and his departure has materialized.
Sources confirm that within the roster cleanup thinking of rebuilding the squad for 2023, the Atlanta team decided not to bet on Gudiño anymore, in this way, the MLS team has not signed the renewal of the Mexican contract, leaving him within the market as a free agent. Gudiño is still young, he is 26 years old, however, his career that he painted to be brilliant when he was a youth player is now more stagnant than ever, now, he has the entire World Cup break ahead of him to get a team and move on, although, at least within Liga MX it seems really difficult for Raúl to find a place.
