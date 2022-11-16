STAY FREE 🙁

Raúl Gudiño, a Mexican goalkeeper who played in the Champions League, is without a team today.

🖥️ Through social networks, Atlanta United announced the departure of the goalkeeper; They decided not to extend his contract, leaving him free.

To find a new destination. pic.twitter.com/8eYw4jGWJf

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) November 16, 2022