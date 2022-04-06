The goalkeeper of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Raul Gudinocould be spending his last tournament as a rojiblanco, after being relegated to the bench for Marcelo Michel Leanowith everything and that they could offer him a renewal contract, the 25-year-old goalkeeper does not rule out listening to all the offers that are presented to him.
The youth squad of the Sacred Flock returned to the team in the summer of 2018 with the Guadalajara institution and since then he has had a period of ups and downs where he has had to intersperse the starting goal with goalkeepers such as Anthony Rodriguez and Miguel Jimenez.
The interview with the portal Halftimethe goalkeeper assured that he is analyzing the options that he has on the table and about the renewal with the Guadalajara team, he said that he should think about it with a cool head.
“Well, in the end… they are talking; things are like that, the negotiations, but one always has to look for the best option, think with a cool head. It is the club where I grew up, to which I owe everything. keep thinking about what may come in the future”
– Raul Gudino.
“We are in the negotiation. You don’t have to hide it, you also have to start looking to see options and take the best around family and projection and play, which is the main thing”, she accepted.
Raul Gudino lost ownership of the team after day 8 of this tournament, since then, he lost the confidence of Marcelo Michel Leano and was relegated to the bench so that Miguel Jimenez will take ownership.
“Yes, there have been approaches, but we continue in talks with the club, in the end I am free to listen, probe and coldly make the decision of what destiny and the future can prepare for me. There are options and they are being discussed on both sides ( Liga MX and abroad), “he shared.
The goalkeeper with European experience assured that he does not know what were the reasons why the Herd coach sent him to the bench.
“The reason as such, I could not tell you; I do not know if it is due to a contract issue, I do not know if it is a technical decision. I would not know how to respond; only the people who are there are the ones who can say, one has to to be professional. I don’t like not playing, it’s total. We are here to play and love football, it is the role that we have right now, “he said.
“These are things that are emerging, there has been no mistake or something so clear, they are soccer things, that one does not explain, one does not make the decision, if one made the decision, one would be playing and would put 11 Gudiños to play. It is surprising, one is aware and has to continue working. Cool head, “he said.
