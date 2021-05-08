Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez, the current coach of the reserve team in the Royal Club, known as “Locastia”, began his talks again with the management of Interracht Frankfurt, who plays in the “Bundesliga”, in order to train the team from the new season.

Raul obtained a training leave more than a year ago and is doing well with Locastia, to the point where he drew the attention of scouts of the German club who wants to assign him to lead the team, according to the Goal Global site in his French version.

It is known that Raul has had a previous experience in Germany, where he joined the ranks of Schalke 04 after the end of his contract with Real Madrid, and he is preparing himself to return again to the “Bundesliga” this summer.

Initial negotiations were held between Raul and the management of the German club, but they were suspended and postponed until the end of the season, due to the parties’ preoccupation with some special issues in these final weeks of the season.

Raul Gonzalez is considered one of the icons of the royal club as a player, as he was the team’s top scorer and captain, a graduate of the Real Madrid Academy, and he played 741 matches with Real and scored 323 goals, also starred with the Spain national team and participated in 102 matches, during which he scored 44 goals.

Raul, who won the UEFA Youth League after taking charge of coaching the academy team, is striving to advance his team, Lucastia, to the Spanish second division.

The global Goal site said: Raul, with his hard work and successes with the reserve team, drew to him the attention of some European clubs, with the evidence of Antracht following him with interest, since he took over the task more than a year ago.

It is rumored in the corridors of the royal club that Raul may get a promotion, in the event of the departure of French Zinedine Zidane from Real Madrid, by replacing him at the head of the technical staff of the first team.

The management of Untracht Frankfurt believes that Raul’s previous experience in Germany with Schalke as a player will help him adapt quickly, making him the right person for the ambitious project of this German club in the coming years.