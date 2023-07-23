Raul Gardini: the film with Fabrizio Bentivoglio on Rai 1. Plot, cast, how many episodes, at what time, duration, streaming, who he was, true story

This evening, Sunday 23 July 2023, the TV film Raul Gardini will be broadcast on Rai 1 in first vision and in prime time from 21.25, starring Fabrizio Bentivoglio, thirty years after the death of the entrepreneur from Ravenna. An opportunity to retrace his story and an important chapter in the history of our country. Let’s see together what is the plot and the cast.

Plot

Raul Gardini was a leading figure in Italian entrepreneurship in the 1980s and early 1990s, but he was also a shipowner who made Italy dream with his challenge to conquer the 1992 America’s Cup, which saw the futuristic Moro di Venezia boat as protagonist. In the reconstruction entrusted to fiction, Gardini’s meeting with a journalist – played by Pilar Fogliati – becomes the occasion for an interview/confession that retraces the events that brought him to international prominence.

Using archival material, reconstructions and unpublished testimonies, the docu-fiction – directed by Francesco Micciché and interpreted by Fabrizio Bentivoglio with Pilar Fogliati – opens with the launch of the Moro in Venice on 11 March 1990 and ends on 23 July 1993, the day of Gardini’s suicide, recounting the complexity and contradictions of a man with a strategic vision who has always believed in the industrial growth of Italy and Europe.

Through the testimony of the managers who were close to him, of Riccardo Muti, of the journalists who knew him and thanks to the touching memory of Paul Cayard, helmsman of Il Moro di Venezia, a private and unpublished portrait of Raul Gardini emerges, linked to family values ​​and his homeland.

For the director of Rai Fiction, Maria Pia Ammirati: “The docufiction dedicated to Raul Gardini is significant for several reasons. It reproposes a complex personality like the years in which he lived and the contradictions of an entrepreneur with a strategic vision to delve into the adventure of the Moor of Venice and the difficult years of Tangentopoli. The co-production we made with Aurora TV aims to restore the energy of a dream with the wealth of documentary materials, the great work of interpretation by Fabrizio Bentivoglio, directed by Francesco Miccichè and editorial coordination by Giovanni Filippetto”.

“Raul Gardini’s is a story that needs to be told” – concludes Giannandrea Pecorelli, producer for Aurora TV – “Thirty years have passed since his death which occurred in a crucial and still controversial phase in our country. In reality, the adventure of Raul Gardini and the Ferruzzi family is much more. It is the story of an entrepreneurial reality with a highly innovative and pro-European vision.

With Francesco Micciché and Giovanni Filippetto, with whom Aurora TV has made other important docu-fictions, we felt that this formula that combines archival materials, testimonies and original footage was the best. A work enriched by the presence of Fabrizio Bentivoglio, Pilar Fogliati and a cast that is always up to the important commitment”.

Raul Gardini: the cast of the film

The protagonist is the actor Fabrizio Bentivoglio, who said of the character: “The first time I was offered the role of Raul Gardini dates back to about ten years ago, for a film which then, as often happens, was never made again, leaving in me, but I also believe in him, not happy even then at having been forgotten, a certain regret” – says Fabrizio Bentivoglio – “So, when I received the phone call from Francesco Miccichè who spoke to me about this project of his, not only did I not make any effort immediately hearing it from me too, but we also said to each other that we would divide the tasks: the documentary would tell the story of Gardini, the public man, the industrialist; the film would tell the story of Raul, the private man, the husband, the father, the friend and after the fact I can say with certainty, also due to the speed with which the whole thing was shot, that this Raul gushed out almost despite me, autonomously, as if he too was in a certain hurry to get out and free me from that promise I made to him more than ten years ago”.

In the cast we also find Pilar Fogliati who plays Maria Bertasi; Sara D’Amario plays Alessandra Ferruzzi; Helene Nardini plays Idina Ferruzzi Gardini; Laura Cravedi plays Cochi Gardini; Gabriela Giovanardi plays Eleonora Gardini; Sebastian Luque Herrera plays Ivan Gardini; Pierantonio Novara plays Angelo Vianello; Stefano Abbati plays Arturo Ferruzzi; Michele Rosiello plays Paul Cayard. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Fabrizio Bentivoglio as Raul Gardini

Pilar Fogliati: Maria Bertasi

Sara D’Amario: Alessandra Ferruzzi

Helene Nardini as Idina Ferruzzi Gardini

Laura CravediCochi Gardini

Gabriela Giovanardi as Eleonora Gardini

Sebastian Luque Herrera as Ivan Gardini

Pierantonio Novara: Angelo Vianello

Stefano AbbatiArturo Ferruzzi

Michele RosielloPaul Cayard

How many bets

But how many episodes are planned for the fiction Raul Gardini? It is a TV film broadcast in a single evening, Sunday 23 July 2023, premiered on Rai 1 from 21.25. The duration is one hour and 40 minutes.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Raul Gardini live on TV and in streaming? Appointment Sunday 23 July at 21:25 on Rai 1. However, it will also be possible to watch Raul Gardini in live streaming by connecting to the RaiPlay platform, where – after the broadcast – it will be possible to retrieve the docufiction thanks to the on demand function.