Raul Gardini: the cast of the film with Fabrizio Bentivoglio on Rai 1. Actors and characters

Raul Gardini is the film broadcast this evening, 23 July 2023, on Rai 1 in first vision from 21.25. It is a biographical fiction dedicated to the great entrepreneur, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of his death. But what is the cast? In the role of the protagonist we find Fabrizio Bentivoglio. Alongside her Pilar Fogliati who plays Maria Bertasi; Sara D’Amario plays Alessandra Ferruzzi; Helene Nardini plays Idina Ferruzzi Gardini; Laura Cravedi plays Cochi Gardini; Gabriela Giovanardi plays Eleonora Gardini; Sebastian Luque Herrera plays Ivan Gardini; Pierantonio Novara plays Angelo Vianello; Stefano Abbati plays Arturo Ferruzzi; Michele Rosiello plays Paul Cayard. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Speaking of his role, Fabrizio Bentivoglio said: “The first time I was offered the role of Raul Gardini dates back to about ten years ago, for a film which then, as often happens, was never made again, leaving in me, but I also believe in him, not happy about having been forgotten even then, a certain regret” – says Fabrizio Bentivoglio – “So, when I received the phone call from Francesco Miccichè who spoke to me about this project of his, not only did I have no difficulty in hearing him immediately , but we also said that we would divide the tasks: the documentary would tell the story of Gardini, the public man, the industrialist; the film would tell the story of Raul, the private man, the husband, the father, the friend and after the fact I can say with certainty, also due to the speed with which the whole thing was shot, that this Raul gushed out almost despite me, autonomously, as if he too was in a certain hurry to get out and free me from that promise I made to him more than ten years ago”.

Where to see Raul Gardini live on TV and in streaming? Appointment Sunday 23 July at 21:25 on Rai 1. However, it will also be possible to watch Raul Gardini in live streaming by connecting to the RaiPlay platform, where – after the broadcast – it will be possible to retrieve the docufiction thanks to the on demand function.