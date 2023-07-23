Raul Gardini: how many episodes, duration and when the film ends on Rai 1

How many episodes are scheduled for Raul Gardini, the Rai 1 fiction about the great entrepreneur who died 30 years ago? We tell you right away: it is a single evening, broadcast on Sunday 23 July 2023, at 21.25 in first vision. Therefore, not a fiction in several episodes, but a TV film starring Fabrizio Bentivoglio, together with Pilar Fogliati.

Duration

What is the duration of the film Raul Gardini broadcast on Rai 1? Appointment from 21.25 this evening, Sunday 23 July 2023. The film lasts one hour and 40 minutes and is shot in Italy.

Plot

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Raul Gardini, but what is the plot of the film? The docu-fiction Raul Gardini reconstructs the figure of the well-known entrepreneur through testimonies and archival material. The narration starts from the launch of the Moro di Venezia boat, which took place on 11 March 1990 and ends on the day of Gardini’s suicide, 23 July 1993. Pilar Fogliati plays a journalist who, during an interview with Gardini (Fabrizio Bentivoglio, ed), recounts the complexities of the entrepreneur and the events that led him to be one of the most famous Italians in the world.

The film broadcast on Rai 1 will tell the story of the adventure of the Moor of Venice and the America’s Cup, but also the crisis of Enimont, the years of Tangentopoli and the rift with the Ferruzzi family. In short, a portrait that tells the story of the entrepreneur but also the private man.