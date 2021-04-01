Raul Garcia Escudero It will be one of the keys to the final of Cup against Real Sociedad, Athletic’s luck will largely depend on their performance: “The feeling of the team when we came here was very good, this week we are enjoying it a lot”, launches minutes before the penultimate training of the lions in the Sevilla Sports City, recalling the precedent of the Super Cup.

A session in the capital of Seville, Already with Unai Simón and Iñigo Martínez in the fray After his journey with Spain, with excellent sensations: “Very well, we know that it is an important game, but we are clear about the plan we want to follow and what we have talked about will go well for sure,” says the Navarrese midfielder, who advises the youngest: “They have to enjoy, these moments are not easy for them to come, there is a responsibility to do things well “, ditch the Navarrese.

The president of Athletic, Aitor Elizegi, for his part, spear that it is a pride to remember those who are not as former players and the previous coach: “We are part of the chain, the players take the witness, the dream, that spirit. We knew what they meant on the bench in the technical and in the human, in 2020 making us strong behind and this relief that has helped us to continue believing, “he launches. For this reason, he insists that” we know that they are with us and already be in this final is a shared prize and any of the results belongs to all those who have been on the pitch, “says the Ibaigane president already in Seville.