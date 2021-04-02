Xavier Estrada Fernández, the Catalan referee for the Cup final, appeared before the media from the La Cartuja stadium to analyze what will be his first final of his career. ANDhe Catalan referee, promoted to First in 2009, has directed a total of 42 games in the Cup del Rey and this will be his first Cup final. In 2014 he whistled the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid.

Final. “Success is being in the final. To get there there is a process, not only for the referees but also for the teams. I take this opportunity to congratulate both clubs, two historic players in our football, and their coaches.”

Management. “It is a different day, you have to control your emotional management a lot. We and of course also the players. Know how to manage game tempos. The team that knows how to manage has a lot of gains. We too, as teams. We must be focused throughout the entire weather”.

Different arbitration. “I do not know if it is different, because I have never called a final. I do take the opportunity to thank the committee for appointing me.”

Raúl García protests. “We will do with these players what they ask of us from the CTA: our work and, with respect, maintain our position with respect to the players.”

No audience. “A referee likes that there are fans, he needs it. The Cup final is a holiday. It is what the referees want and what we need. You have to know how to handle these situations. It is a beautiful challenge. We are here to enjoy it to a thousand for one hundrerd”.

Catalan. “Due to football circumstances (Barcelona has reached almost all the last finals), since I was a referee I had not been able to direct a final. I hope that in a distant time the origin of the referees should not be asked, because that puts in doubt the honorability of the arbitrators “.

VAR. “The VAR is a fantastic tool, it is about being the entire refereeing team together and committed. It is a resource that we did not have.”

Sensations “From the moment Athletic and Real reached the final, the final was in my head even though I didn’t know until a few days ago that I was going to whistle it. I even get excited, because of what it means for me to wait for this day. We are ready. We can’t wait for it to start. “

Guadalupe Porras, first woman

Guadalupe Porras, meanwhile, will become the first female assistant in a Cup final. A new milestone in her career, which is serving to break down barriers that are gradually disappearing in football and refereeing.

Feeling. “My feelings are very good, everyone wants to get here and we have achieved it. I am very happy because I have arrived here working with the same team. I hope things continue to turn out. It is going to be a very special day.”

A woman in the final. “Hopefully the day will come when this is not news, and that a woman will be recognized for her work, not for being a woman or not. Without distinction of sex and gender. The day will come when this is normal.”

Military past. “All the years that I was in the military helped me to give me many values. Everything in life brings you2.

Referee team. “There is no distinction between who is in the VAR and who is on the field. We are working together to judge the decisions that are on the field.”