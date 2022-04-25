Raúl García starts a historic week. He is not going to give him the possibility of winning a title, but he faces a few days that will take him to play, on Saturday, against Atlético, one of those teams in which he has played and that he carries in his heart. But when he jumps onto the field that will be secondary. The main thing, that he will play his 550th match in the First Division, so he will tie with a legend like Raúl González. This covered the entire long journey in Madrid and Rulo has done it in Osasuna, Atlético and Athletic. Only Joaquín will remain ahead, who is up to 596 and continues to increase the figure, and Zubizarreta, historical leader with 622. In recent weeks he has left Buyo (542) and Eusebio (543) behind.

The Navarrese striker distributes his performances in the elite as follows: 101 games with Osasuna, 216 with Atlético de Madrid and the last 232 with Athletic. In global terms, right now he is 38 away from reaching 329 with Atlético in the First Division. At 35 years old, he has earned another season in Bilbao and with Villalibre’s injury and Sancet’s discomfort, right now he is a fundamental piece. In his career he treasures a League (2013-14), a Europa League (2009-10), two Spanish Super Cups (2014-15 and 2020-21, this the only one won in Bilbao), a Copa del Rey (2012-13 ) and two European Super Cups (2010-11 and 2012-13).

The rojiblanco, with 107 goals, also occupies a prominent place in the ranking of filmmakers who continue to compete in the Spanish championship. It’s like good wines and it improves over time against the opponent’s goal, as happened to Aduriz: he has 52 before turning 30 and 55 after doing so. Benzema (217), Luis Suárez (177), Griezmann (157), Aspas (131), Soldier (129) and Negredo (126) are the only forwards with better numbers than the Athletic attacker.