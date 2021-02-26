Tie for everything in the Ciutat. Again the duel ended 1-1, just like in the Cup. A penalty for each team and everything in the air for the semifinal next Thursday. There will be no motivational factor for a win six days before D-day. Of course, the scorers did not fail. Roger advanced to Levante after a clear penalty from Núñez to De Frutos. And Raúl García transformed another from Vukcevic to Berenguer who looks like it wasn’t.

Athletic, who came out with almost everything he had, plugged in very soon. At 6 ‘, Raúl García and Muniain lacked a boot number to hit a cross from the right of Berenguer. The inertia was in favor of Athletic. Muniain crashed with the stick and Raúl García with Aitor although in both, the lineman raised the flag once the play was resolved. They would not have been valid.

The Levant was crouching, waiting for a mistake, like the day of Atlético, to punish. And it came. Winner missed an easy pass that cut De Frutos and planted himself in four strides in the area. Núñez went over braking and ran over him. Clear penalty. And Roger’s goal. Paco’s plan worked again. Athletic did not accuse the blow and Williams, after a great control, tested Aitor, but he defended his stick well.

Nothing else to leave, after the break, the controversial play came. Coke fell asleep, Berenguer took the ball from him and when he saw Vukcevic’s leg arrive he threw himself to the ground. The normal thing was that that leg will hit violently against Berenguer’s tibia. But the Montenegrin picked up the leg at the last moment and it seems that he did not get to hit it. Díaz de Mera whistled him and the VAR did not correct him, after spending four minutes reviewing. Raúl tied for celebrating his renewal.

Unai Núñez had the second but was unsuccessful and De Frutos and Roger also tried. From there, a kind of armistice was signed. Now yes, the technicians began to give rest to their best footballers and Villalibre was the only one who tried to disturb the peace.