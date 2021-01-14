Athletic Bilbao will play the final of the Super Cup after eliminating Real Madrid in the semifinal played at La Rosaleda. The match was vibrant from start to finish, with Athletic who came out to bravely push the whites’ exit, causing constant short-circuits. Raúl García, who was sent off after 13 minutes in the league game in Valdebebas, was a nightmare for Madrid’s defense and scored both of his goals before the break. The first, after taking advantage of a failure in the departure of Lucas Vázquez, which ended with the Navarrese one-on-one with Courtois, whom he beat with an inside shot. The second, by converting a penalty from Lucas on Muniaín, putting the 0-2 at halftime. Those of Zidane could not overcome the first line of pressure of the lions and only Asensio, with several shots from the front, managed to disturb Unai Simón. The Spaniard crashed two balls into the wood before Benzema closed the gap in the 75th minute. The VAR had to validate the goal after the lineman signaled the Frenchman offside. Then, Madrid turned desperately, with Ramos installed up front, but Marcelino’s men stood firm before the lateral centers. Athletic will play the final next Sunday against Barcelona, ​​in the rematch of the 2015 Super Cup, won by the Basques. This is how we have counted the minute by minute of the game live: