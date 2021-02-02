Athletic has had minimal movement in the recently concluded market, its activity is focused on renovations. They have left on loan Kodro, to Valladolid, and Córdoba, to Alavés. Ibaigane unilaterally executed the clause to tie Zarraga. De Marcos has been the first to extend their relationship, for one more year, until 2022, without a clause. The club has already opened negotiations with Raúl García and it will also do it with Balenziaga. Only Herrerín will be left without a proposal and will leave the club in June. In fact, it has sought a destination in the two windows of this season, with a last poll in January by AEK and Mallorca, but they have not crystallized.

If there have been no problems with De Marcos to reach an agreement, the same will happen with Raúl, who has been enjoying the game since the arrival of Marcelino, in that double lead with Williams within 4-4-2. “I want to continue at Athletic. I think I can continue to be an important player. Hopefully we can talk and reach an agreement, but the only real thing is that I have just finished my contract and that the renewal is not yet closed, “says the Navarrese forward. One of the objectives he had when he landed in San Mamés was to win titles with Athletic;” it was something I had in my head . The pain it gives me is not being able to celebrate it with all our people. You celebrate it, but doing it with people is much more valuable. I am happy and enjoying a lot. I am happy because the team is doing things with a very strong conviction that helps us to be better. When the team is well, everything is much easier and we all enjoy it more, “he added on Radio Euskadi. He has the illusion of a youth and flies his head.” We are already closer to the goal of reaching the final -advance-. If you start dreaming, being able to play two Cup finals in two weeks is something very beautiful and within reach. We must work for it, but there are still difficult steps to take. “

Raúl does not hide that the kids “give that extra that the veterans may lack” and admits that they have had bad moments, in which the feeling of the fans has reached them. “We want them to be happy. When things don’t work out, they don’t go out for everyone, and they also have to be there because they are a fundamental part of us,” he told fans. The arrival of the new technician has reactivated the illusions: “Marcelino has fit perfectly. He is very close and the curriculum he has and the years he has been in the world of football show that he is a great coach. For me it is essential that anyone go face to face. With that you already earn a lot. The coach is intelligent and since he arrived he told us things very clearly: the demand will be there but anything can be discussed and talked about. The team is confident that with what the coach has proposed to us, we will go to the end of the world, and I think we are seeing that the team is confident in what it does. It seems that talking about the change we’ve had is talking bad about Gaizka, and I don’t like it because when Gaizka arrived there was also a change. Maybe it is to hold on to those changes that each coach proposes and trust. You don’t have to go any further. “