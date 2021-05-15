Raúl Fernández’s first pole in Moto2. The rookie, who had already released his record of victories in Portugal, now also opens the pole in the intermediate category. He was great at it in Moto3, where he racked up six last season, and now he’s starting to be the fastest one lap at the next level.

His first place on the Le Mans grid came in a Q2 in which the times were achieved with water tires. Despite the fact that some started with dry tires, they had to return to the box to change for water and that was how the session was decided, with the Madrid from San Martín de la Vega in the first place with 0.240 over Bezzecchi and 0.379 about Roberts, who was the one who closed the front row.

The asphalt was very delicate, as evidenced by Ogura, Schrotter, Navarro, Bulega and Corsi falls, but there was a beautiful fight for a first place from which this time two classics from the top positions such as Gardner and Lowes were quite far behind. The Australian qualified seventh and the Englishman 10th. Ahead of them, in a very good second row, Canet, Augusto Fernández and Bendsneyder.

In the third, the aforementioned Gardner, Garzó, who came out on the track with a small fracture in the thumb of his right hand and Manzi. in the fourth, Lowes, Bulega and Vierge. In the fifth, Baldassarri, Schrotter and Di Giannatonio. And in the sixth, Ogura, Corsi and Navarro. Further back will come Ramírez 22nd, Arenas 25th and Alonso López 31st, who took to the track today to replace the injured Montella, who broke her wrist yesterday.