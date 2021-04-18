Raúl Fernández had in mind to compete in 2021 in Moto3, to reap what he had sown in 2020, a course that ended with two victories. But lThe managers of his team decided that he should make the leap to Moto2. Curiously, his position was going to be for Pedro Acosta, the revelation of this beginning of the course. Along with Fernández himself, who in three Grand Prix with his new bike has been fifth, third and first.

The latter in a career marked by incidents, starting with the fall of the dominator of the course Sam Lowes, winner of the first two dates and author of all the ‘poles’. The British incident was joined by those of Navarro, Dixon, Bendsneyder, the spectacular of Montella with Manzi with the motorcycles engulfed in flames, that of Vietti with Bulega, with the horrible image of the first pushing the second, and that of two teammates , Ogura who wore Chantra.

All this while in front the positions were exchanged due to the difficulty of managing the tires with the increase in temperatures, with a group of riders who rolled stretched but with some very close to each other.

In that platoon they got Augusto Fernández, who was able to sign a good fifth place, Xavi Vierge, seventh at the end, and, above all, Arón Canet and the one who would end up taking the victory. The two Spaniards first aborted Bezzecchi’s initial escape attempt, then Roberts’s. And at one point, it was played between the two, with Fernández imposing his best rhythm, and Canet suffering to finish second, with Roberts and Gardner glued to his wheel. Two riders whose duel helped the Valencian to sign his first podium in Moto2, behind a man who is being the sensation of the season.