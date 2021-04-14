A date to forget and a return to the playing fields that does not arrive. This is the life of the Basque goalkeeper Raúl Fernández since the Cádiz forward Jovanovic collided with him back on April 14, 2019, causing him a fracture in the patella of his left knee and another in the fifth metacarpal of his right hand. What were going to be four months off is now two interminable years.

Twenty-four months without competing accumulates Raúl Fernández in his career at UD Las Palmas, which has been a real ordeal since that day. Those initial three-four months lasted forever, in principle, until February 17, 2010, when the goalkeeper was expected again after the well-known confinement by COVID-19 last season. “I know that I will be able to compete from you to you, something that I could not have done before. I saw myself very limited to reach balls that I used to reach. It has been difficult to get in shape as it is a long-term injury and more so in the goalkeeper position, which is very specific, more aggressive to the body and you have to be 100%. Now that I have achieved it, but it is necessary to be in the field “, he told us to Diario As just a year ago, convinced that he would be back in top form once the competition returned.

However, his future was twisted again with a fracture of the fifth finger of his right hand when he returned to training, which brought with it a new visit to the operating room and another 2-3 months of absence. The season was ending and starting again. And we come to last August, when on the 15th Las Palmas announced that he had to undergo surgery again to heal his battered left knee and the club leaves him without a record, at least, until the winter market.

New operation, dry brake on your return and labor problems: lYou decide to apply an ERTE to you, which you had to rectify the next day, and lower your salary by 50% without reaching an agreement with the footballer, which causes him to report the entity, although he also later withdrew.

Now, without either the entity or the goalkeeper or reaching an agreement to terminate the contract, The footballer trains under the orders of Pepe Mel without a record until the end of the season and, with 33 years and two years without playing, surely he will not wear the yellow shirt again in this nightmare that does not end.