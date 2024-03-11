Raul Espinoza, known artistically as 'Care Chancho', died in the early hours of this Monday, March 11, according to comedian 'Cholo Seferino'. It should be noted that the son of this comedian also confirmed the news through his social networks. This young man shared some heartfelt words towards his parent on his Facebook account: “I will miss you a lot, teacher, friend, dad.” Find out what this national artist was suffering from that today leaves his followers dismayed with his departure.

Son of the popular 'Care Chancho' spoke out on his social networks. Photo: Facebook/Chanchito Jr. Official

What did Raúl Espinoza, 'Care Chancho', suffer from?

The popular 'Care Chancho'He was facing serious health problems that significantly impacted his life since 2018. That year, the comedian revealed that he had a small brain tumor. This complication caused him to lose strength in his extremities and caused him difficulty speaking. The artistic community and his followers showed their support and organized events to help him.

In 2019, this artist was dealing with a paralysis in the legs, which was caused by a hernia. Despite this difficult situation, she maintained his humorous spirit, even though he did so from a wheelchair.

“I have fallen like three times. I have fallen sitting, in one of those I wanted to get up and I couldn't. (The paralysis began) first my arm, things began to fall, the glasses… Please excuse me, the public, I don't want them to see me like that,” said the comic actor at that time for Latina.

It should be noted that in 2015, doctors from the National Rehabilitation Institute detected a herniated disc, which caused the progress of paralysis. In January 2019, he underwent surgery at the María Auxiliadora hospital and managed to regain mobility in his arms. However, they told him that he should walk with the support of a walker.

At that time, 'Cachay' asked for help for 'Care Chancho' in an interview with El Popular. “Tributes are made during life, not when one is no longer here. He is still a young person, and he needs the help of all of us,” he commented.

What traveling comedians spoke out regarding the death of 'Care Chancho'?

'Cholo Seferino' He dedicated a few words to his friend and colleague 'Care Chancho' through his Facebook account. “Today they gave me sad news, today a great artist in comedy left us: Raúl Espinoza, a friend, partner and a great person. It is not goodbye, but a see you later. My most sincere condolences to the family. May I rest peace,” he wrote.

Comedian 'Cholo Seferino' dedicated a few words to his colleague 'Care Chancho'. Photo: Facebook/Comedian Cholo Seferino

The popular 'Chinese Laughter' He also spoke out on his networks. “One of the best comedians I saw, Raúl Espinoza, my friend, is gone. He flies high, sweet daddy, rest in peace,” he wrote on his Facebook account.

Chino Risas spoke out about the death of 'Care Chancho'. Photo: Facebook/El Chino Risas Official

Who was Raúl Espinoza, 'Care Chancho'?

Raul Espinoza 'Care Chancho' is a Peruvian comedian who gained popularity in the 1990s and early 2000s for the program 'Los comedians ambulantes', a group of artists who stood out on Peruvian television for their street humor.

