“Scoring a goal is like making love.” The phrase is attributed to Alfredo di Stéfano, and would give to understand, almost 60 years after the passage of the Blonde Arrow by Sarrià, How another scorer parakeet is so overflowing. Ensures Raúl de Tomás that his is shyness, but his cocky air, his impassive pose and his challenging look contradict it. Inside the field and now, also, outside. His pearls this Wednesday, first in a highly anticipated press conference and, later, in a questionnaire prepared by the club, define the player on whose feet (and head) a good part of the hopes of promotion of the Spanish.

They asked the forward if he prefers Oliver Atom or Mark Lenders. Obviously, and giving a premonitory half smile, he opted for the second. “Because it’s worse,” he dared to justify, openly. Beyond having changed Lenders’ windy hair for hair gel and the shirt rolled up to the shoulders for an inseparable thermal, what defines De Tomás in his response is his free choice. Choose to be the antagonist. The wolf about Little red riding hood, the sirens before Homer, Salieri in front of Mozart,or Lex luthor before Superman (and that because of its immovable hair could well look like a Clark Kent modern, only lacks the little curl). It does not conform to convention. With being the good guy in the movie. It is not mischievous and endearing like Tamudo, nor a perfect son-in-law like Gerard Moreno. The current goalscorer of Espanyol aspires to be something else.

Raúl de Tomás and Mark Lenders.

Gorka Leiza (DIARIO AS)



Such is his claim that, at another point in the questionnaire, he admits that he would like to have the super power of guessing people’s thinking. Perhaps that is why in his presentation, in January, he urged a journalist to look him in the eye. Telepathy. RdT, whose nom de guerre would serve in itself for a really bad comic book villain, delves into that role of antagonist, almost villain, that consciously awakens among the fans and, especially, among his rivals. It will be necessary to see if the Lightning, rival this Sunday and allies of the ram in previous chapters, fall into the trap.

He also takes this role when he tries to direct, luckily without success, the journalists’ questions. Or when he once again uses the abilities of a superhero (figuratively, let no one be scared) to leave his continuity on the air beyond December. “If I knew what was going to happen in three months, I would have powers.”

Raúl de Tomás is, in himself, quite a character. A rebel without a cause who, deep down, is not a rebel and perhaps does have a cause. But, above all, he is clear about things, exudes personality and even more football. For this reason, what suits Espanyol, and the Espanyolistas, is to feel each of their goals, which must lead the return to First, like someone who makes love, which Di Stéfano said, without even noticing when he will fly, as in the end one day even the endless matches of Mark Lenders and Oliver Atom ended.