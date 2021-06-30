Raúl de la Fuente had been hospitalized on May 26 in Morelia, Michoacan. In that occasion, he had moved on and his family had sought support of her fans so she can finish paying for the treatment she received. Even his grandson He had shared the great news of his recovery, but this time the story is different.

On June 29 at 9:00 p.m., his family shared through Facebook, the terrible news of the death of Raúl de la Fuente at the age of 75. This information was confirmed by other people in the middle of the acting and dubbing.

The legacy of Raúl Espinosa de la Fuente in Mexican dubbing

Raúl Sánchez Espinosa de la Fuente worked for more than 40 years in the dubbing industry and was a senior manager of the production house ALRAAX FILMS. Besides being the narrator of Knights of the Zodiac, had doubled the voice of the Sergeant on Toy story, the Agent Smith on The Matrix, among many other characters.

His grandson shared the news of Raúl de la Fuente with the following message:

‘My grandfather lost the battle against his diseases, I am very sorry to report that’ the bending mustache ‘has passed away. My grandfather spent his life dedicated to working, always with a smile in recent months making our videos live and telling anecdotes, answering and meeting with his friends and his fans through this medium, Thank you for all the messages and all the joys that you could. give him away. We will arm you forever, thank you therefore, that the light and the force of the cosmos always accompany you . I will always carry you in my soul, your grandson forever Axel Espinosa‘

Rest in peace, Raúl de la Fuente.

