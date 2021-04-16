In a few days, Cuba will not have no Castro in power: the congress of the Communist Party, which began this Friday, will put an end to more than six decades of government of the brothers Fidel and Raúl Castro, giving way to a new generation.

“Dreaming and continuing a country: our # 8thPCC Congress begins today”, said on Twitter the president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, who will take the reins of the country as of Monday.

It is “the congress of continuity,” he added, noting that the guidelines of the country, one of the last five communist nations in the world, will not change.

After Fidel’s death in 2016, the retirement of Raúl, who is about to turn 90 and relieved by Miguel Díaz-Canel (60), turns a historical page on the island. Most of its inhabitants they did not know another family leader other than that of the known revolutionaries.

Raul Castro in Havana, in 2019. Photo: AP

“Raúl is not going to be in charge of the Party, but (for) any problem Raúl is there, Raúl has not died“, reflects Ramón Blande, an 84-year-old communist militant, wearing a well-placed mask to protect himself from the coronavirus.

The problems of truth

And certainly, he stresses, Díaz-Canel is still “pretty young”, but “faces real problems.”

That truth has to do with poverty.

Poverty and scarcity in Cuba. Photo: AP

With an empty pot in his arms, Sergio, a 44-year-old cook, says that “there is nothing to expect” from the Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba, where Raúl Castro will take over from Díaz-Canel as first secretary, the highest office in the country.

“There are problems with the salary, it is not enough, there are problems with the food, the queues are full of people,” he says in a square in Old Havana, devastated by the absence of tourists.

Like him, many Cubans are tired of the pandemic and the long lines they are forced to do to get food.

The Congress of the PCC

It is in this reality that between this Friday and April 19, the eighth Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba will meet, a conclave at the highest level that it only happens every five years.

Miguel Diaz-Canel, the successor. Photo: AFP

Several hundred delegates of the single party, from all over the island, will meet for four days at the Palace of Conventions in Havana, to discuss the core issues of the country.

This closed-door conclave, which opens 60 years later If Fidel Castro proclaimed the socialist character of the revolution, it will be broadcast at least partially on television.

The appointment of Díaz-Canel as the new first secretary could take place during his final session, on Monday.

To retreat



Along with Raúl Castro, great names of the historical generation – the one that made the 1959 revolution – must retire, including number two of the Party, José Ramón Machado Ventura, 90, and Commander Ramiro Valdés, 88.

The late former president of Cuba, Fidel Castro (left) and his brother. Photo: Cubadebate via dpa

In the streets of Havana, without tourists due to the pandemic, Cubans seem more concerned about food shortages, long lines in front of supermarkets and the inflationary spiral that unleashed the recent unification of the two currencies that the country had.

“I am hopeful that with Congress this will improve, because prices are very high, wages have risen (…), but (…) ultimately it is not enough (the money),” laments María Martínez, retired from 68 years.

The PCC meeting “will focus its attention on core issues for the present and future of the nation,” announced Granma, the official organ of the PCC, in March.

The streets of Havana without tourists. Photo: EFE

The publication announced that documents ranging from the economic and social model of the country to the mechanisms for fight the “subversion political-ideological “on the internet and in social networks.

“People do not expect anything from the documents because if they are adopted, nothing may be done. What would be interesting about the party congress is that there would be a very clear mandate to the government to undertake transformations relatively important and fast, “says economist Ricardo Torres, from the University of Havana.

A historical event

For Norman McKay, analyst at The Economist Intelligence Unit, “the departure of (Raúl) Castro is a historic event not only because it marks the end of a dynasty that has lasted for more than 50 years, but also because it occurs in the middle of a period of major difficulties and economic disturbances “.

“This does not necessarily mean that there will be an abrupt change in the style of the communist party “, but” the internet will facilitate a greater demand for responsibility and freedoms, posing to the government challenges that will be difficult for the Communist Party to ignore, “he adds.

In recent months, Cuba has experienced an unprecedented social upheaval, driven by the recent arrival of the mobile internet, with demonstrations by artists, protests by dissidents and mobilizations from other sectors of civil society such as animal rights defenders.

Social networks have also echoed the demand of young people for more political freedom and expression.

“It is not a real change”

“That Raúl Castro cedes the leadership of the Communist Party in Cuba not a real change“Cuban-American Senator Marco Rubio said on Twitter on Tuesday.” But real change is already underway, “he noted, referring to the current social unrest.

For the political analyst Harold Cárdenas, “there is a great feeling of fatigue in society, a fatigue that is a mixture of Trump administration policy towards Cuba of maximum expression, with the lack of confidence in the projects and promises of the Cuban leadership. “

This is what “the country’s opposition is trying to capitalize on,” Cárdenas said.

Donald Trump’s sanctions made them disappear in 2019 Cruises full of American tourists, and a year later the same happened with the agencies of the Western Union company, through which Cubans received family remittances and friends abroad.

Islanders are also distressed by the rise of markets that operate in dollars, a currency most of them do not have access to.

In the presidency of the country since 2018, Díaz-Canel will be the first civilian who will also lead the game, in which he has developed his entire career.

Cuba is going through a huge economic crisis fueled by Trump’s sanctions. Photo: AFP

Raúl “would be the last (Castro) to hold that position,” says the 47-year-old professor, Villanis Vargas. “But hey, there is the relay, the relay that is educated, is trained and I believe that our country will get ahead with that.”

Clarín newsroom with information from Agence France Presse

