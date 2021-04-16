The central report that Raúl Castro presented on Friday to open the VIII Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba, in which he said he was saying goodbye to power to set “an example”, provided some keys to the future. The economic reform is a priority and the opening to the private sector is going ahead, but with “limits” that he did not specify. “We cannot be naive,” he said, “there are limits that we cannot exceed because the consequences would be irreversible and would lead to strategic errors and the very destruction of socialism, and therefore of the sovereignty of the nation.”

The still First Secretary of the Communist Party indicated that reactivating the economy, producing food and making state companies efficient were strategic issues at this time of acute economic crisis and when the country is going through the worst outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic. Congress, he indicated, will advance in “the conceptualization and updating of the model”, which must necessarily go through a mixed economy, with more and more participation of non-state actors. The question will be what margins to operate have.

Castro also referred in his report to the old dispute with the United States, and denounced the increase in hostility and sanctions with the Trump administration, winking at the Joe Biden government, just the day Washington reiterated that Cuba is not his priority in foreign policy. “Cuba ratifies the will to promote respectful dialogue with the United States, without the intention that in order to achieve it concessions inherent to its sovereignty and independence are made and it gives way in the exercise of its foreign policy and its ideals,” said Raúl Castro.

Raúl will cede his position as First Secretary at the end of the Party Congress to Miguel Día-Canel, whom he promoted as his substitute for the presidency in 2018. The communist leader assured that although he had no “obligation” to leave, he he will do it out of a matter of principle, although, he said, he will continue to remain a “grassroots militant of the communist party” until his death. “I fervently believe in the strength and value of the example and understanding of my compatriots, and as long as I live I will be ready with my foot on the stirrup to defend the Homeland, the Revolution and socialism,” he concluded.

