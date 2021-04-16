When on July 31, 2006, Fidel Castro provisionally delegated the presidency to his brother Raúl due to a serious illness, Cubans could not enter the hotels in their country, or hire a mobile phone line, or sell or buy their houses. nor acquire computers in state stores, nor travel abroad without asking permission from the authorities. Nor was it possible in Cuba to access the internet except from the workplace, and there was no law or regulation that prevented Fidel from continuing to be head of state and of the Communist Party for many more years, even though he had been running the island since 1959.

At the time, George W. Bush was in charge of the White House and Cuban-American relations were going through moments of great tension; The United States was the imperialist enemy, and no one would have said then that Washington and Havana could reestablish relations if the US blockade was not lifted first.

Raúl Castro’s first mission in replacing his brother was to guarantee an orderly and trauma-free succession, and even more to demonstrate that the revolution could survive without Fidel in command. In 2006, many foreign ministries believed that fidelism without Fidel was impossible, and they even crossed bets on how long it would take for the island to become a “normal” country. But Fidel died ten years later without ever having returned to the first political line due to his delicate state of health, and nothing happened.

More information

Raúl, the eternal number two and minister of the Armed Forces for almost half a century, was formally appointed to that position in 2008 and three years later elected First Secretary of the Communist Party. Aware that his brother’s charisma and his way of exercising power were inimitable, since he arrived at the Palace of the Revolution, Raúl designated the Communist Party as “the only worthy heir of Fidel” and promoted a collegiate way of governing, ending the personalism and reinforcing the institutionality.

Fidel Castro and Raúl Castro attend a session of the Cuban Parliament at the Havana Convention Center on July 1, 2004. CRISTOBAL HERRERA / AP

Raúl Castro initially spent considerable time helping the councils of state and ministers regain their lost prominence, since in Fidel’s time many important decisions were made in the leader’s office with a small group of collaborators. Simultaneously, along with this institutionalizing effort, Raúl Castro undertook a singular offensive to end what he called “absurd prohibitions” and “undue gratuities.”

Cubans were finally able to stay in the same hotels as foreign tourists, have mobile phones, sell their houses and cars, and little by little the use of the internet was spreading in addition to eliminating the humiliating ‘white card’, or exit permit, Mandatory for any Cuban when traveling. Discreetly, the new Cuban president also began to dismantle all the scaffolding of subsidies, inflated workforces, and economic aid to irrepressible companies that for decades propped up Fidel’s dream of an egalitarian society, and thus, one good morning the news came out that in the state sector had a million jobs left over.

Promotion of the private sector

Raúl opted to develop the private sector as a way to help the country, get out of the crisis and reabsorb all the surplus workforce, after having successfully experimented with the so-called “business self-management system” in the corporations and industries of the Armed Forces, a formula that gave greater incentives to workers and more autonomy to the management of companies seeking more economic efficiency.

Unlike Fidel, who during the crisis of the 1990s authorized self-employment but always considered it a “necessary evil” and asphyxiated it when he could, Raúl pushed it with more audacity -in 2008 there were some 150,000 self-employed workers in Cuba; today there are more than 600,000 self-employed workers, 13% of the workforce. For almost a decade, the establishment of SMEs and non-agricultural cooperatives has been on the table, but this far-reaching reformist measure, which has been demanded on numerous occasions by economists to reactivate the productive system, has still not materialized. It is one of the many pending tasks that it leaves to its political heirs in the economic sphere, where the island faces its most pressing challenges in the immediate future.

Political continuity

In his ten years at the helm of the Government (2008-2018), nothing substantially changed politically. Cuba continued to be a single-party country, with a statist system and central planning, but things did change economically, although very slowly. On more than one occasion, Raúl Castro cried out against the “old mentality” installed in the darkest part of the Party and the civil service, asking that they not continue to put sticks in the wheel of changes and that “the productive forces be unblocked.”

Either he could not or did not succeed, but the truth is that Raúl left open the path of economic reform, which is key to the survival of the Cuban revolution and one of the main themes of the VIII Congress that began this Friday. It remains to be seen how far their successors are willing to go.

President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raúl Castro shake hands before a bilateral meeting on September 29, 2015, at the United Nations headquarters. Andrew Harnik / AP

Another important moment of his presidency was the negotiation of the normalization of relations between Cuba and the United States. In 2016 Raúl Castro received a visit to the island that seemed impossible, that of Barack Obama -who, secretly, was later criticized by Fidel in a press comment-. But immediately Donald Trump arrived at the White House and the rapprochement flew through the air. Before leaving, it was also his initiative to establish a maximum limit of two five-year terms for senior positions, which in his case are now being served. If there are no surprises, during the VIII Congress of the PCC that is being held these days in Havana, Raúl will hand over the leadership of the Communist Party to the current president of the country, Miguel Díaz-Canel, whom he already raised in that position in 2018. It is his bet personal for the revolution to survive and continue without the Castro surname, undoubtedly the greatest of all challenges.

