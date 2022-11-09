Hi how are things?. We greet you with affection.

Raul Carrillo Guerrero. I want to congratulate an excellent person, who celebrated another anniversary of life. He was very entertained by his family, his wife Mónica Sánchez Chastellán and her two sons Raúl Cristóbal and Roberto. They are a family that has known how to cultivate friendships.

Maria Calderon de Vizcarra. The esteemed matriarch of the Vizcarra family had an emotional birthday. A private mass was celebrated in her honor. Thanksgiving and later he was offered a splendid meal in the presence of his ten children, accompanied by their respective families. Congratulations.

Fernanda Martínez Ruibal and Sergio Andrés Rebollar. This beautiful couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. Their proud parents congratulated them, Lucia Ruibal de Martinez and Francisco Martinez Woolfolk. your grandparents are Emma Woolfolk de Martínez and Francisco Martínez Lerma.

Teodoro Salazar Uriarte. ANDThe businessman celebrated his birthday, surrounded by the love of his wife Velia Fabiola García and her four children. May God continue to fill you with blessings, health and long life. Congratulations on the beautiful family he has formed.

As the digital world continues to grow, the vast variety of ways to get hold of information is expanding. The rise of TikTok as a discovery tool it is part of a broader transformation in digital search. Yes ok google remains the dominant search engine of the world, people turn to amazon to search for products, Instagram to stay up-to-date with trends and Snap Maps from snapchat to find local businesses.

The 2022 Nobel Prize for Literature was awarded to French author Annie Ernaux. The writer was recognized by the Swedish Academy for “the courage and clinical acuity with which he discovers the roots, the estrangements and the collective restrictions of personal memory”. Ernest, 82, thus becoming the seventeenth woman to win the award, widely considered the most prestigious award in world literature, since it was created in 1901.

Lucerito Mijares he steals his parents’ concert with his great voice. She was a surprise guest at her parents’ concert at the National Auditorium. The daughter of Lucero and Mijares at 17, she is a young high school student and is making her first steps in concerts.

Betty Medina. On the occasion of her birthday, the beautiful Sinaloan who lives in Coahuila received many calls from her friends, among them Martha Beltrán Ceceña, Adriana Díaz Habermann, Nancy Ponce Urrecha, Guadalupe Hernández, and her sisters Leticia, Luz María and Diana Medina.

Thanks for your attention. See you next column.