01/07/2025



Updated at 11:43 a.m.





The president of Renfe, Raül Blanco, will leave the presidency of Renfe this month for personal reasons after almost two years in office. The departure, “by mutual agreement with the Ministry of Transport” will take place on January 14, and Blanco will leave the public sector to “focus on new professional objectives in the private sphere,” Renfe sources explain to this newspaper.

The Catalan landed at Renfe in February 2023, after the resignation of Isaías Táboas, due to the controversial failure in the design of the trains ordered for Asturias and Cantabria that did not fit in the tunnels. A controversy that also forced the departure of the then Secretary of State for Transport, Isabel Pardo de Vera.

