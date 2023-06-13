<i class=”italic”>Remontada, with the o, because with the u it is said in Catalan. In Barcelona it ended 4-2 for Barça B, in Madrid 3-0 for Castilla with a penalty taken in the 95th minute. Anticipation, pathos, emotion and great celebration for Raul’s boys who go to challenge Eldense in the final to go to Segunda, the Spanish B.