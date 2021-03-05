Betis deposit a growing confidence in its quarry and foresees in the near future an almost obligatory commitment to its values ​​of the house in the face of the devastating economic brakes to which it is subjected actually. The financial difficulties direct the sights to a Betic subsidiary that shines in Second Division B after several seasons full of ups and downs. The current leaders know this, who are crossing their fingers that recent cases of Dani Ceballos, Junior or Fabián serve as a prelude to much more. Also cross your fingers Manuel Pellegrini, coach of the first team, who showed that he does not hesitate to use the youngest when it comes to improving the resources he has at hand. Betis fans yearn for names and some of them are looking to the option of jumping to the elite. Raúl García de Haro excited with his goals and Fran Delgado with his ability on the right wing. At Betis, far from that ‘Heliópolis Project’ that was never sustained with real arguments, hope in the quarry is once again present in the face of the present and future of the first team.

Raúl, the ‘killer’ who awaits his opportunity

Raúl García de Haro adds eight goals in the 14 duels he played with Betis Deportivo. It is one of the great hopes of the club after verifying that his scoring nose is decisive in the subsidiary. He is a pure nine that at 20 years old hopes to make the leap to the first team to show that he can accept the challenge of making a difference in First. Pellegrini took him to numerous trainings, although at the moment he remains calm to give him the relief despite the injuries and the departure of Tonny Sanabria invited to the bet. Loren’s wake is present in their sights. Born in Olesa de Montserrat, Barcelona, ​​he arrived Betis in 2018 after becoming the top scorer in the Junior Honor Division with Almería. And he wants more after becoming untouchable in this Betis Deportivo at the hands of Manuel Ruano, the coach who also promoted En Nesyri’s jump to the elite in Malaga and who has renewed as coach of the Betis subsidiary until 2024.

Fran Delgado, the explosive lane who played for Real Madrid

The bands have been many headaches for the Betic first team in recent seasons, but it seems that the quarry offers solutions for the future. Many spotlights are directed at Fran Delgado, who already debuted under the command of Manuel Pellegrini in this edition of the Copa del Rey and showed his back-and-forth arguments. He is 19 years old and can play a role as a right back or as a winger, now being used in the reserve team ahead for his enormous physical potential and his ability to overflow in attack. He has already left high numbers as a youth after returning from the Real Madrid quarry, where he spent two years after leaving Heliópolis in 2015. There is confidence in Betis about his potential and he becomes the number one candidate to replace Emerson next summer when Barcelona make his arrival effective..

Under 19 international Geovanni and ‘veteran’ Luis Martínez

Pellegrini also has very closely watched some centrals of the Betic quarry who try to promote themselves from the subsidiary. The case of Luis Martínez is particular: he is already 27 years old, but he settled in Betis Deportivo as a key figure in his defense, acting as captain and leading almost every facet of the team’s defensive play. With him, there is a dilemma: he cannot alternate a subsidiary with the first team due to his age and it will be necessary to decide this next summer if he is ready to make a leap to the elite. The club’s bet a year ago in January was unusual in bringing a 26-year-old footballer to a reserve team, but in light of his current performance there are growing hopes that he will have a future place with Pellegrini.

Geovanni Barba also excited in the center of the defense. He is another player who went through the Real Madrid quarry and is an international under 19 with the Spanish team. His potential is on the table and at the club they hope that his experience will be the best guarantee for a future in the first team.

The wake of Rodri, Paul and Aitor Ruibal: the best endorsement for Eric Ruiz

There is not always such a favorable context in an elite team for the youth players to make the leap to the first team. In Heliopolis, times of austerity are lived and it was already reflected last summer and even in this last winter market. There will not be many investments in the form of signings and the youngest want to take advantage of it. It was done by Aitor Ruibal, now indisputable for Pellegrini, after several assignments away. Rodri earned a place in their plans after putting his creative magic on the pitch, while Paul also earned a first team number in the face of necessity. Yassin Fekir, Nabil’s brother, is the last to appear under the spotlight from the subsidiary. Under this scenario of hope appears Eric Ruiz, the goalkeeper of the youthful verdiblanco. The El Ejido goalkeeper is already entering the concentrations of the Spanish Under-19 team and in Heliópolis there is much illusion about his growth in the near future.