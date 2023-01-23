“What is Christianity. Almost a spiritual testament”

Another book was published last Friday: “What is Christianity. Almost a spiritual testament” (Mondadori) whose release was skilfully concealed until a few days earlier when the Corriere della Sera announced it. It is the third book that comes out just twenty days after the disappearance of Pope Benedict XVI. A true world record, given that they had evidently been ready for some time.

He had started the parent sequence Georg Ganswein with “Nient’altro che la Verità” (Piemme) which was followed by the book of the German cardinal and theologian Gerhard Müller “In good faith” (Solferino). Already the first – and that is that of father Georg-, private secretary of Pope Ratzingerhad caused endless controversy, so much so that the prelate tried to (unnecessarily) block its release.

Last week, Müller’s book was added to this, another harsh attack by the “head of the conservatives”, in which Ratzinger’s theology was criticized and now this new one by Ratzinger himself edited by Elio Guerriero and monsignor Georg Ganswein which collects very important reflections.

The will of Benedict XVI was that it came out posthumously because «For my part, in life, I don’t want to publish anything anymore. The fury of circles against me in Germany,” he wrote Ratzinger in a letter to Elio Warrior – is so strong that the appearance of my every word immediately provokes murderous shouts on their part. I want to spare myself and Christianity that.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

