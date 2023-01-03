Pope emeritus death, “protocol rebus”: there are no precedents

Benedict XVI will not have one solemn burialhave not in fact been granted since Vatican the funerals Of State for the death of Pope emeritusthis will deprive the Holy Father more long-lived of the history of some privileges reserved for Roman pontiffs. There will be no – reads the Corriere della Sera – the «nosales», the traditional nine days of mourning before the funeral, with the Daily masses celebrate in Saint Peter by the cardinals, highlighting every day, in the homily, a different aspect of personality of the deceased Pope. They won’t even be there, except those of Germany and Italy (which will be led by the president Mattarella) le official delegations of others Villages.

And maybe the body Of Benedict XVI will not be placed in three crates of different woods, as required by the solemn and meticulous burial ritual of a Roman pontiff. It hasn’t been yet clarified if – continues the Corriere – at the time of closing the coffin will be placed on the face of the deceased the traditional handkerchief Of white silk. That to the Pope emeritus will be a “sober” farewell, as Ratzinger himself would have wanted. In fact that of the funeral of 265th successor of the apostle Peter is for the Vatican a kind of “protocol puzzle», since it has never happened before in the Catholic church that a Pope celebrated the funeral of his predecessor. For an organization with over two thousand years of history behind her, accustomed to measuring time in centuries, prepare a model of funeral never seen before it is not easy.

