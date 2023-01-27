In a letter sent a few weeks before his death to his biographer Peter Seewald, Pope Benedict XVI explained what was the main cause that prompted his resignation in 2013.

A German weekly called “Focus” released it today, noting how the “central reason” indicated by Joseph Ratzinger was the insomnia “that had accompanied him uninterruptedly since the World Youth Days in Cologne” in August 2005, a few months after his election as successor of John Paul II.

According to the words of the pontiff who died last December 31, his personal doctor had prescribed him “powerful remedies” to allow him to secure his office.

However, sleeping pills had reached their “limits” over time and would become “less and less able to guarantee” their effectiveness. The sleeping pills also allegedly caused him an accident in March 2012 when the Pope traveled to Latin America.

After the first night he found his handkerchief “totally soaked in blood”: “I must have bumped into something in the bathroom and fell.” Following that episode, his sleeping pills were reduced and he was advised to report only in the morning on his travels abroad.

The Pope emeritus states in his letter that he knew that those medical restrictions “were only sustainable for a short time” and this observation led him to resign in February 2013.