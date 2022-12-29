Vatican City – The Pope Emeritus would stay responding positively to therapies, he would be alert, but his health picture remains critical. This is what he leaks from prelates close to Benedict XVI’s entourage.

Corresponding information also reaches the Ansa agency: Joseph Ratiznger is in serious but stable health conditions, “his situation has not changed compared to yesterday”, say sources in contact with the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery, where the Pontiff emeritus resides. Ratzinger spent the night continuously under the supervision of doctors and monitoring will continue in the next few hours.

Meanwhile invitations to prayer for the health conditions of the Pope emeritus they are also disseminated via social networks by various cardinals.

In these “difficult and serious moments, let us unite in fervent prayer for our dear Pope Emeritus”, he says on Twitter Guinean Cardinal Robert Sarahprefect emeritus of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, a personality particularly close to Joseph Ratzinger.

“Let’s join Pope Francis in praying for Pope Emeritus Benedict, and ask the Lord to support and console him at this time,” he tweeted in turn Cardinal Vincent Nicholsarchbishop of Westminster, president of the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales.

“Pope Francis has called us today to pray in particular for Pope Emeritus Benedict. Let us all join in this prayer! Pope emeritus Benedict has been very attached to our country and to our church since childhood», he writes instead the Cardinal Archbishop of Vienna Christoph Schoenbornwho had known Ratzinger since his years of study and was later his close collaborator as secretary of the commission for the preparation of the Catechism of the Catholic Church.

Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, president of the Italian Episcopal Conference (CEI) and archbishop of Bologna, writes that «in this moment of suffering and trial, we gather around the Pope Emeritus. Let us ensure his remembrance in prayer in our Churches, in the awareness, as he himself reminded us, that “however severe the trials, difficult the problems, heavy the suffering, we will never fall out of the hands of God, those hands that have created, support us and accompany us on the journey of existence, because they are guided by an infinite and faithful love”. The Head of the Italian bishops adds: «His remaining “in a new way with the Crucified Lord”, continuing to “accompany the Church’s journey with prayer and reflection” constitutes a strong message for the ecclesial community and for the whole of society ».

Even the president of the German Bishops’ Conference, Archbishop Georg Baetzing, joins via Twitter «the call to prayer. My thoughts go to the Pope Emeritus. I appeal to believers in Germany for Benedict XVI”.

The Church «of Malta joins the Holy Father Pope Francis’ appeal for prayers for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI who is very ill. We recall Pope Benedict’s visit to our islands in 2010 with affection and gratitude Monsignor Charles J. Scicluna, archbishop of Malta and assistant secretary of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, underlines that «we have read with great concern the news on the deterioration of the health of Pope Benedict XVI. We join our prayers with those of Pope Francis and Catholics around the world as we ask that the Lord’s grace help sustain Pope Benedict as he has sustained the Church through his silent witness.”

Monsignor Eric de Moulins-Beaufortarchbishop of Reims and president of the French Bishops’ Conference, in turn invokes: “Lord, the Catholics of France, in communion with Pope Francis and with the whole Church, entrust to you your servant Benedict XVI and those who guard him”.

It also joins brother Enzo Bianchifounder of the monastic community of Bose: «Benedict XVI is about to leave us and Pope Francis asks us to accompany his exodus with prayer: we pray in the affection we have for him, a steadfast and humble, wise and meek, unpretentious and respectful, who knew how to recognize his own limits…».